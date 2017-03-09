Roundup: Florida Lawyer's Pants on Fire During Arson Trial, Dwayne Allen to the Patriots

Jenna Coleman … hats are the new tattoos … man leaves cheese theft trial early, ends up in jail despite innocence … hacker gets two years in prison … Hitler was using drugs during WWII … Tom Hardy’s “Taboo” will return for a second season … son cross-examines father, whom he is accused of trying to murder … Ivanka Trump’s landlord is a Chilean billionaire suing the US government … Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have called off their divorce … Kristen Stewart came out on Saturday Night Live last weekend … rare whale caught on video … Scarlett Johansson’s divorce getting messy … Florida lawyer’s pants set on fire during arson trial …

Barcelona’s incredible comeback was “like a film.” [New York Times]

Nike will produce the Pro Hijab for Muslim women athletes. [CNN]

Minnesota will self-report a violation involving coach P.J. Fleck. [Minnesota Star-Tribune]

An appreciation of FOX Sports director Bill Webb. [FOX Sports]

Parents of 6th graders upset Washington cheerleaders gave their kids posters. [Washingtonian]

A podcast interview with Hall of Fame snub Terrell Owens. [The Good Sports]

A profile of the guy who just moved the Chargers to LA. [LA Times]

Would Bryce Harper cut his hair to join the Yankees? [Sportress]

Ole Miss suspended two preseason All-SEC infielders for “not meeting standards” of the program. [Oxford Eagle]

The Patriots traded for Dwayne Allen. [ESPN]

Michael Jordan’s private jet has been painted like one of his shoes.

Remember Very Bad Things?

#NorthColonie vs. #Albany, #CDYBL seventh-graders. North Colonie had trailed the entire game. Aidan O'Keefe grabs the rebound and then … pic.twitter.com/MQofrg7ZQl — Daily Gazette (@dgazette) March 6, 2017

Here’s a half-court buzzer-beater from a 7th grade basketball game.

Little boy interrupts the local weather, predicts farts and toots.

Little boy interrupts D-II college basketball game.

SURVEILLANCE FOOTAGE: New video from @columbusairport shows the apparent confrontation between Faizon Love and valet worker. pic.twitter.com/0IwKbmGrDi — Dan Pearlman (@danpearlman) March 8, 2017

Actor Faizon Love attacked an airport worker.