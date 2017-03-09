VIDEO: Stephen Curry Talked Trash to Jaylen Brown Then Went Scoreless in the 4th

Stephen Curry hit a buzzer-beater to end the 3rd quarter against Boston on Wednesday night. Curry faked out rookie Jaylen Brown before hitting a jumper to put the Warriors up 74-72 going into the 4th After making the shot, Curry had some things to say to Brown and did some pointing and other hand gestures as he walked to the bench.

Curry and the Warriors never really recovered from that emotional high. The Celtics outscored the Warriors 27-12 in the 4th quarter on their way to a 99-86 win in Golden State. Curry re-entered the game with 6:45 remaining and the Warriors down 1. By the time he left the game with 1:36 left on the clock, the Warriors were down 12. Curry went 0-1 from the field in the 4th to go along with 1 assists and 2 turnovers. The Celtics outscored the Warriors 16-5 with Curry on the floor in the 4th. It was quite possibly the worst attempt at backing up trash talk in the NBA all season.