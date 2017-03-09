VIDEO: John Beilein Says Michigan Players Need to Hug Parents After Wild 24 Hours

"They needed this. They needed to just go out and play basketball." – @JohnBeilein, on @umichball's #B1Gtourney win https://t.co/2dNPzsIouq — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 9, 2017

Michigan capped off a crazy 24 hours by pasting Illinois, 75-55, in the Big Ten Tournament. The Wolverines flew to Washington, DC, early this morning after their plane slid off the runway during attempts to takeoff on Wednesday. They played in their practice informs because their equipment must remain with the plane during the accident investigation.

Coach John Beilein was understandably moved during his postgame interview.

“Those 16 guys are as connected as any team I’ve had in 42 years,” he said. “They love each other and that was another time that we got to really love each other. They needed this, they needed to just go out and play basketball.”

The Wolverines look like one of the most dangerous teams in the Big Ten –if not in the entire country– right now. They face Purdue in the quarterfinals at noon on Friday.

Beilein went on to say exactly what his road-weary side needs.

“Right now they need a good meal, they need to hug their parents, they need to get back and get some rest,” he said.

Sounds like a solid prescription. Then again, he’s just making it up as he goes in an unprecedented situation.