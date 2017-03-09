VIDEO: Stephen A. Smith Calls Play-By-Play of His Friend Tim Tebow Striking Out Looking

Tim Tebow’s first Spring Training at-bat occurred while Stephen A. Smith’s ESPN Radio show was airing on Wednesday. Stephen A. treated his listeners to a rousing play-by-play of the occurrence, which concluded in a called strike 3 on a borderline pitch. It was more entertaining than it had any right to be.

Dan Le Batard and Pablo Torre had a good laugh about the audio this morning, and our phenomenally talented producer Michael Shamburger synced up the audio so it matches up with the video.