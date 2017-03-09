Wesley Bryan Hit a Beautiful Shot from the Cart Path

Wesley Bryan is currently in his first full season on the PGA Tour. He earned his PGA Tour card last season after he won three Web.com events and was instantly promoted. Over the last two weeks Bryan has put together some solid performances with a T4 at the Genesis Open and a T4 at The Honda Classic.

Bryan, who is also known as a trick shot artist, pulled off a beautiful shot from the cart path on the par-4 10th hole at the Valspar Championship on Thursday.

Spinning it from the cart path … 👏

Making birdie from the cart path … 👏👏#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/KcAlIX2rkj — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 9, 2017

Bryan is currently four-under and has six birdies and two bogeys on the day.