BBC News Interview Hilariously Interrupted By Children Unconcerned With Live Television

Political science professor Robert E. Kelly appeared on BBC News this morning, live from his home. His small children were also home and he forgot to lock to the door so his little girl sauntered in during the live broadcast. Then a baby follows, walking in one of those little roller walkers. They were both followed by either a horrified nanny or mother who had to drag them both back out the door. This is honestly one of the funniest videos I have ever seen. The actions and reactions of everyone involved are pitch perfect comedy.

The lady comes into the room so fast that she actually drifts through the turn like a car in the Fast & Furious movies. pic.twitter.com/t6xVwL0qW7 — Brian Grubb (@briancgrubb) March 10, 2017