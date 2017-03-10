BBC News Interview Hilariously Interrupted By Children Unconcerned With Live Television

Political science professor Robert E. Kelly appeared on BBC News this morning, live from his home. His small children were also home and he forgot to lock to the door so his little girl sauntered in during the live broadcast. Then a baby follows, walking in one of those little roller walkers. They were both followed by either a horrified nanny or mother who had to drag them both back out the door. This is honestly one of the funniest videos I have ever seen. The actions and reactions of everyone involved are pitch perfect comedy.
Latest Leads
1hr
Roundup: Justin Bieber Impersonator's Legal Trouble; Facebook Baby; Jim Harbaugh's Spartan Hat
Emily Sears, a popular internet person …That one giraffe mom finally had her baby … Football recruit arrested for drug (…)
1hr
Jimmy Garoppolo Instagram "hoax" Indicates He's Leaving the Patriots
Jimmy Garoppolo’s Instagram account upset a bunch of Patriots fans early this morning. In a post that has been live since 4am, (…)
7hr
WATCH: USC Converted A Half-Court Alley-Oop Against UCLA
This was amazing. Must watch.
9hr
Charles Barkley Isn't A Fan Of The Boston Celtics
Sir Charles doesn’t like the Celtics’ chances.
12hr
It Seems Everyone Is Taking Scot McCloughan's Side In Washington Divorce
NFL voices are taking Scot McCloughan’s side in divorce from Washington.
13hr
Washington Fired Scot McCloughan And Is Already Smearing Him With Alcohol Claims
Scot McCloughan was fired on Thursday.
13hr
VIDEO: Kurt Busch Discusses NASCAR Rule Changes
“It’s evolution.”
14hr
Cleveland Browns Trying Desperately To Land Jimmy Garoppolo
The Browns want Jimmy Garoppolo.
15hr
Overzealous Middle-Aged Fan at High School Basketball Game Breaks Out Salt Bae
This guy….this is the guy #Sectionals pic.twitter.com/p8hAYeND5T — The Process Salazar (@asal1876) (…)
Comments