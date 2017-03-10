USA Today Sports

Canadian Broadcaster Arrested For Exceeding Legal Pun Limit

NHL

Here are some Edmonton police fake-arresting Sportsnet reporter Gene Principe before an Oilers – Islanders game earlier this week. His crime? Too many puns. Words cannot describe how delightful this stupid bit is. Canada is the best.

