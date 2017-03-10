Jimmy Garoppolo Instagram "hoax" Indicates He's Leaving the Patriots
Jimmy Garoppolo Instagram "hoax" Indicates He's Leaving the Patriots
Stephen Douglas | 1 minute ago
Jimmy Garoppolo’s Instagram account upset a bunch of Patriots fans early this morning. In a post that has been live since 4am, Garoppolo’s account posted a picture from a Super Bowl celebration with the caption, “So grateful for my time in New England. Peace out Boston.”
ESPN’s Mike Reiss has reported that the post is either a “prank” or “hoax.”
The fact that the post remains up proves that Garoppolo is sleeping at 7am. That should be worrisome for Patriots fans because shouldn’t he be up studying film or working out? This is the guy you want to replace Tom Brady? Guy can’t even properly manage the
social media accounts Belichick pretends to know nothing about. And you expect to get the #1 pick in the draft for him? Get real.
Jimmy Garoppolo, New England Patriots, NFL
Stephen Douglas
Born and raised in Mid-Southern Upstate New York, Stephen holds a master's degree in public communications. Money well spent? I'd say so. These days he jokes about sports on the Internet. Professionally.
