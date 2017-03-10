Nick Fairley's Family Nearly Fought Jagged Edge During Mardi Gras in Alabama

Nick Fairley signed a new deal with the New Orleans Saints this week. Obviously, the guy loves Mardi Gras. A Mobile, Alabama native, Fairley was the grand marshal in the city’s Carnival celebration last month. That honor included wearing a giant sash and attending a ball where Jagged Edge performed. At least, Jagged Edge tried to perform, but they cut their show short because Fairley wouldn’t leave the stage. Language NSFW:

According to TMZ, Fairley’s family eventually ended up on stage and there was nearly a “melee.” This incident also included someone from Fairley’s family grabbing a microphone to shout “F-ck Jagged Edge.”