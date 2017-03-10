VIDEO: Lego Re-Creation of Villanova's Buzzer-Beater to Win NCAA Title is Good

My oldest daughter was born right at the beginning of March Madness. I remember watching non-stop basketball in the hospital and the first few days of bringing her home. Maybe that's part of the reason her and I have shared a special bond when it comes to the NCAA Tournament. Last year she picked @novambb to win the whole thing and I picked @unc_basketball I'll never forget watching her reaction to the final 10 seconds of that game. This year for her birthday I wanted to do something special for it. So I told her I was going to make a Lego re-enactment video dedicated to her. Happy Birthday Jovie! I hope this year is as magical as last year.
Jared Jacobs, a 38-year-old diehard North Carolina fan, spent nearly 40 hours creating a Lego re-creation of his lowest sports moment. His stop-motion video of Villanova’s NCAA Tournament-winning final play was a birthday present to his 11-year-old daughter who picked the Wildcats win it all. That’s love right there.
The finished product is also about as on-the-nose as viral internet content can get. But you know what? It’s still great. Legos + indelible sports moments = greatness.
