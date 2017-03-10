NCAAB USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Lego Re-Creation of Villanova's Buzzer-Beater to Win NCAA Title is Good

Jared Jacobs, a 38-year-old diehard North Carolina fan, spent nearly 40 hours creating a Lego re-creation of his lowest sports moment. His stop-motion video of Villanova’s NCAA Tournament-winning final play was a birthday present to his 11-year-old daughter who picked the Wildcats win it all. That’s love right there.

The finished product is also about as on-the-nose as viral internet content can get. But you know what? It’s still great. Legos + indelible sports moments = greatness.

