Video Of Baker Mayfield Being Tackled By Cops Emerges

Baker Mayfield was arrested two weeks ago in Arkansas on public intoxication and fleeing charges. Video has now emerged of the Oklahoma quarterback fleeing police officers and being tackled as he runs away.

Check it out and beware of NSFW language:

First of all a true Heisman Trophy candidate should be more elusive than that. Come on Baker, work on your lateral quickness and straight-line speed.

Secondly, holy crap is Mayfield lucky he didn’t get badly injured here. Between the concrete wall, the sidewalk and the two large police officers tackling him, there is so much that could have gone wrong in this situation.

Full video of the incident can be seen here.