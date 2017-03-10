What the Hell is Wrong with the Warriors? Listen to These Andre Iguodala Quotes

The Warriors lost again, 103-102 to the Timberwolves on the road, but the story wasn’t so much on the court, but what happened after it. First, the game: The Timberwolves were dominant in the first half, scoring 62 points, before nearly giving away the game in the 4th quarter.

Afterward, the Warriors quickly announced that Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala would not play Saturday night in San Antonio. The Spurs are 1.5 games behind the Warriors for the top spot in the West.

Now, the real news: Here’s Iguodala after the Minnesota loss:

He appears to say the N-word in the opening seconds, then is caught off guard that the Warriors are resting their stars Saturday, and then it sounds like he says, “do what massa say,” which is pretty clearly a slave reference.

You’re making $11 million this year, on the team with the best record in the NBA, and you’ve been to the Finals two years in a row.

What’s that about?

Is there a larger issue in the Warriors locker room?