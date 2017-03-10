WATCH: Marvin Williams Hammers Insane Dunk Home On Bismack Biyombo

NBA USA Today Sports

Marvin Williams and Bismack Biyombo used to be teammates in Charlotte, I’m sure they really like each other. But on Friday Marvin showed absolutely no love for Bismack as he mercilessly put him on a poster with one of the most emphatic dunks of the NBA season.

Enjoy, because Biyombo certainly didn’t:

AND ONE!

Man that was cold. I’m sitting 3,000 miles away and that dunk hurt me. Someone needs to check and see if Bismack still has a pulse.

