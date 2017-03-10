WATCH: USC Converted A Half-Court Alley-Oop Against UCLA

USC and UCLA were locked in a tight, late-night battle in the Pac-12 Tournament Thursday night. While the Trojans came up short, falling to their rivals 76-74, they created the highlight of the night. Heck, it might be the highlight of the season.
Jordan McLaughlin hooked up with Elijah Stewart for an alley-oop from just beyond halfcourt.
This is a must-watch highlight:
Half court alley-oop!! pic.twitter.com/ZwnhUcXZtV
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 10, 2017
That was unbelievable. I have no idea how they made that happen.
