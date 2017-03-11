Arizona's Sean Miller Got Revenge on Steve Alford and UCLA By Calling Timeout With 1-Second Left in a 9-Point Game

Arizona beat UCLA on Friday night, 86-75, bouncing the #3 Bruins from the Pac-12 tournament. Arizona gained control of the ball with about 14 seconds left and only had to run the clock out while UCLA walked off the court, but Wildcats coach Sean Miller called a timeout with 0.9 seconds remaining.

During the handshake line after the game, the coaches exchanged words.

The Miller – Alford handshake pic.twitter.com/zPBx8RpeJN — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 11, 2017

Miller then explained that he wanted his team to have poise, as Alford had apparently done the last time the teams met.

EXCLUSIVE: @uacoachmiller explains why he took a time out with 1 second left to our @adamsonashley. https://t.co/wcXzPXwPiP — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) March 11, 2017

Turns out just a couple weeks ago (February 26th) UCLA beat Arizona in Tuscon. Not many people noticed because its regular season Pac-12 basketball, but Bryce Alford made two free throws to put the Bruins up 77-72 with 2-seconds remaining and Steve Alford called a timeout to set up his defense. Miller apparently found that timeout unnecessary and took this opportunity to get him back.