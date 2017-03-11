Draymond Green Thinks Officials Are Out To Get Him, Might Be Clinically Insane

Draymond Green was whistled for his 13th technical foul of the season Friday night during a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. After the game, the Golden State Warriors forward complained about the calls he receives, claiming he has to play under a different set of rules from other players.

Here’s the play Green got the technical for. He fouls Karl-Anthony Towns on a post-up, then shoves him in the arm long after the whistle blows. It’s a clear technical foul. There should be no debate about it:

That’s as obvious as it gets. You can’t shove a guy after the whistle has blown, that’s an easy call.

Here’s what Green had to say after the game:

“How I get a technical for trying to stop continuation? I don’t know. I guess I got to play by different rules than the rest of the NBA. That one really sticks with me. What’s that, my 11th tech? Thirteen? Damn. How many do I really got is the question? I don’t know. Different set of rules.”

Hey, Draymond? I know you’re reading this, so I’m going to make this really simple: some people will tell you just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean you’re crazy. I’m here to tell you that you’re crazy. Seek help.

Here’s the thing, Green is the kind of guy who thinks he’s never committed a foul in the entirety of his NBA career. He argues every call and flips out any time a whistle goes against him. He’s made himself a target for quick Ts by officials. So if anything, this is his own fault.