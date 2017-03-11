Drew Brees Turns to Social Media to Explain He Doesn't Turn to Social Media

Drew Brees lost one of his most dangerous weapons on Friday as the Saints traded wide receiver Brandin Cooks to New England. Presumably, he wasn’t a fan of this move, but don’t expect him to talk about it on social media like some of his teammates. No sir. Drew Brees talks to people. He doesn’t turn to social media. If you don’t believe me, just check out his social media.

FYI..I choose to handle matters directly with people I have a relationship. I don't turn to social media. Life goes on. God has a plan — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) March 11, 2017