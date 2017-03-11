Floyd Mayweather: "For Conor McGregor, I'm coming out of retirement"

FLoyd Mayweather is currently touring the U.K. where earlier this week somebody set one of his vans on fire. During a stop in England today, Mayweather announced that he was coming out of retirement and wanted to fight Conor McGregor in June. The onus is now seemingly all on McGregor to make this happen. Video below, quote via Yahoo!:

“For Conor McGregor, I’m coming out of retirement, just to fight Conor McGregor. I don’t want to hear no more excuses about the money, about the UFC. Sign the paper with the UFC so you can fight me in June. Simple and plain, let’s fight in June. You’re the B side. I’m the A side. We’re not here to cry about money. I’m tired of all this crying about money and saying you want to fight. You’re blowing smoke up everyone’s [butt], if you want to fight, sign the paperwork.”

He makes it sounds so easy.

This is the first time it has sounded like either side was seriously willing to make the fight happen. Of course, it’s Mayweather, who would be more than happy to box a non-boxer for one more huge payday. Mayweather spoke in nothing but facts as he explained one more time that he is the A-side and it would be on McGregor to “settle.” Yes, Mayweather will accept millions of dollars if McGregor wants to jump through all the legal hoops required to make this fight actually happen.

And that’s the problem. McGregor isn’t Manny Pacquiao, he’s an employee of the UFC, owned by WME-IMG. It’s not as simple as signing papers and walking to the ring in 3 months. If both sides want this fight to happen, it will likely require a court or two to hammer out the final details. Still, if you want to see this (silly) bout happen, Floyd Mayweather seems willing.