LaMarcus Aldridge is out indefinitely because of a minor heart arrhythmia. The Spurs announced the news this morning.

Aldridge is has played 32 minutes a night in 58 games for the 50-14 Spurs. He’s averaging 17.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.1 blocks on the season. San Antonio is currently 1.5 games out of first place in the Western Conference.