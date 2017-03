The Los Angeles Lakers introduced new general manager and former player agent Rob Pelinka at a press conference on Friday afternoon. Pelinka took the opportunity to call Kobe Byrant the Michelangelo, Shakespeare and Beethoven of friendship. Not basketball. Friendship. Somehow it wasn’t the weirdest part of the press conference.

Rob Pelinka: “Kobe: What Michelangelo is to art, what Beethoven is to music, what Shakespeare is to words, you are to me as a friend." — Baxter Holmes (@BaxterHolmes) March 10, 2017

Here is Luke Walton realizing he’s on camera as he looks like he’s caught making eye contact with a female in the crowd. Luke Walton is the best.