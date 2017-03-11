Marcus Smart Flops, Celtics Drop to 3rd in the East

The NBA standings are starting to shift. With a Celtics loss and a 4th consecutive Washington win, the Wizards jumped to the #2 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Milwaukee Bucks also moved into the 8-seed with their 5th straight win and a 4th straight loss by the Chicago Bulls.

In the West the Spurs are 1.5 behind the Warriors for the best record in the league with a match up tonight and most of the Warriors stars sitting. The Timberwolves, Mavericks and Blazers are all within 2.5 games of the Nuggets.

Looks like we’re in for a pretty interesting stretch run so keep an eye on that. And keep your other eye on Marcus Smart to see if he can possibly top this flop from the Celtics loss in Denver. Watch as he not only falls over on his own, but then holds his face as if he’s really hurt. I mean, what a flop. This guy is one of the best, proudest floppers in the league.