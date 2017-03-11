Salvador Perez Had His Knees Taken Out By Royals Teammate Drew Butera at World Baseball Classic, May Be Seriously Hurt

Drew Butera taking out Salvador Perez. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/um1nn5dLO9
— Jeremy Scheuch (@jeremyscheuch) March 12, 2017
Salvador Perez had already hit a home run to give Venezuela a lead in the ninth in the World Baseball Classic game against Italy. Then, Italy scored two runs to tie it again, and Royals backup catcher Drew Butera was coming home to win it.
He went low into Salvy’s legs, and Perez crumpled to the ground. Perez had to be helped off the field, and there has been no official word on the status of his injury.
The Royals will hold their breath, and you can bet there will be plenty of debate about playing in this event in the future before starting the MLB season. It will be doubly hard if one of his teammates was the cause of the injury.
Comments