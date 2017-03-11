Sidney Jones Taken Off on Cart After Suffering Leg Injury During Washington Pro Day

University of Washington cornerback Sidney Jones suffered a leg injury and was taken off on a cart at the school’s pro day this afternoon.

Washington CB Sidney Jones, consensus first-round NFL draft prospect, leaves pro day on a cart after suffering apparent left leg injury. pic.twitter.com/t0DPc70tAL — Stephen Cohen (@scohenPI) March 11, 2017

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah reports he’s received several texts from scouts on hand suggesting it is a significant injury. Jones, one of the most promising corners in the draft, was expected to go in the first round.

If the early indications turn out to be accurate, this would be a terrible break for a promising young player less than two months from a big payday.