Taylor Motter's Hair is the MVP of Spring Training

A very important update from today's baseball game: pic.twitter.com/U4gJXmgslw — Mariners (@Mariners) March 11, 2017

Taylor Motter hit .188 in 33 games for the Tampa Bay Rays. This year he’s in camp with the Seattle Mariners. He’s doing his best to make an impression while carrying a .316 average. And because making it to The Show is all that matters, a player has to use every one of his tools.

Motter, for instance, has world-class lettuce and not the slightest bit of reluctance when it comes to showing it off. Let it flow, Taylor. It’s a shame something like that must be hidden under a hat or helmet most of the time.

Most importantly, never sign with the Yankees.