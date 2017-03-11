Tony Romo Shouldn't Rush Into the Broadcast Booth, He'll Be Fast-Tracked Whenever He's Ready

Tony Romo rumor season is underway and you’ve been warned not to trust anyone. The Dallas Cowboys would love to get something in return for the veteran via a trade. That is reportedly more of a wish than a realistic possibility.

A new wrinkle has been thrown into the Romo rumor mill over the past 24 hours.

Fox Sports would like to replace John Lynch with….Tony Romo, per sources. Other networks also interested. Romo's goal remains to play. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2017

That Fox Sports and others would be interested in Romo’s services as an in-booth analyst is not surprising. Anyone who has ever heard him speak in an interview thinks that such a transition has a high probability of success.

Romo turns 37 next month and is in the twilight of his career. At the same time, most think he can still offer a team playoff-caliber production. There is plenty of demand for both his on-the-field services and his charisma off of it.

If the reports are true and he’s released, he’ll no longer be weighing where to play — he’ll be weighing if playing will cause a significant detour on the path to big-game assignments.

Sports Illustrated’s Richard Deitsch offered some quick thoughts on Romo’s situation.

Quick thoughts on Tony Romo and Fox: If you are interested in becoming a network analyst, those top jobs don't often come around. (1/3). — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) March 11, 2017

So if Romo has long-term designs on being a network TV analyst (and I'm not sure of his plans), he def. has to consider taking it. (2/3). — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) March 11, 2017

Sports TV execs can be fickle, fall out of love quickly. Romo would be as high a candidate as it gets rt. now w. exception of winning an SB. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) March 11, 2017

While it’s accurate to say that Lynch’s departed role is an attractive opportunity, it’s also important to note that networks have been willing to put big-name talent on the fast-track to the more attractive roles.

Grant Hill was a broadcasting neophyte when he was placed on a three-man team with Jim Nantz and Bill Raftery at the Final Four in 2015. The same can be said for Alex Rodriguez, a vital part of FS1’s World Series coverage.

In 2017, the bigger the name, the bigger the draw. Networks are playing the short game, not the long one. What’s the value of adding Romo to an broadcast booth and sticking him on the No. 4 broadcast?

It’s my belief that a network would get Romo in the biggest spot as soon as possible — that is, as soon as he shows he has the aptitude. With that in mind, I don’t think Romo should be feeling the pressure of a take-it-or-regret-it jump to behind the microphone.

Chasing a Super Bowl for two seasons, whether it be with the Houston Texans or Denver Broncos, is not a second career-killer. If he still has passion for football, he should be careful not to shut the door on that passion prematurely.

Talent and celebrity is a combination that will open doors in the entertainment industry. Romo figures to have both whenever he wants to make the jump.

Of course, since this is Romo rumor season, all of this could be a smokescreen. Always important to remember that.