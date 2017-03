Whose mans is this?!? Someone please come get Mitchell Weiser after this dreadful flop. #BSCBVB https://t.co/uPQUNlC5lc — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 11, 2017

It will be nearly a full calendar year until the next Oscars are held. Hertha Berlin defender Mitchell Weiser shouldn’t wait by the phone for a nomination. And not because his heart wasn’t in this acting performance Borussia Dortmond today — but because the academy tends to reward subtlety.

Our man here rewrote the standard for broad physical comedy, like watching Jim Carrey in his prime. Inspiring stuff, but nothing that will help dispel a long-running soccer stereotype.