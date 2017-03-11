VIDEO: Tom Crean Gets Into It With Indiana Fan After B1G Tournament Loss

Wisconsin beat Indiana in the B1G tournament on Friday, 70-60. After the game, an upset Indiana fan was waiting for Tom Crean to tell him he had ruined the program. It’s Crean’s 9th season coaching Indiana. The Hoosiers made the Sweet 16 last season and made the NCAA tournament four times since 2012.
