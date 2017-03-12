Adam Hadwin Collects First PGA Tour Win at Valspar Championship

Adam Hadwin has had decent PGA Tour season that has included a second place finish, the first of his career, and a 59. Since turning pro in 2009, the 29-year-old Canadian had finished in the top 10 only seven times prior to this season.

Hadwin looked like he was running away with the Valspar Championship after leading the entire final round until he made a double-bogey on the par-4 16th that dropped him into a tie with Patrick Cantlay who had made five birdies between the ninth and 14th holes to get within striking distance.

The Snake Pit claims another victim. This time, it's leader Adam Hadwin.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/C1UfZX8Ayy — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 12, 2017

Unfortunately for Cantlay he made a bogey on the 72nd hole and Hadwin made par to secure his first PGA Tour win.