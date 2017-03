VIDEO: Memphis Depay has just scored this goal from half-way line. OH MY GOD. 😳pic.twitter.com/sOueVMNK6n — FP Media (@FP__Media) March 12, 2017

Dutch winger Memphis Depay joined Ligue Un side Olympique Lyonnais from Manchester United during the January transfer window. Things are going better for him. He caught the Toulouse goalkeeper off his line with this audacious strike from midfield in their 4-0 win.