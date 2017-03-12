NCAA Tournament Odds Have Duke, UNC and Kentucky as Favorites to Win the Title

Further evidence the NCAA Tournament seeding committee botched many of the seedings: Las Vegas has quickly made Duke, a #2 seed, the favorite to win the tournament. The committee had Duke as the 7th overall seed in the tournament, even though many believe they should have been a #1 seed.
According to the Westgate Casino in Vegas, here are the odds:
Duke 5/1
North Carolina 6/1
Kentucky 8/1
Kansas 8/1
Villanova 8/1
Gonzaga 10/1
UCLA 12/1
Louisville 12/1
Arizona 12/1
Villanova, of course, is on a collision course with Duke in the Elite 8, while UNC and Kentucky could face off in the Elite 8 as well.
Gonzaga got such an easy draw, I’m surprised it isn’t higher.
