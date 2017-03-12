USA Today Sports

Nicki Minaj Hanging Out With Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller in Paris

😜 @obj

Nicki Minaj, Odell Beckham Jr., Von Miller, and Drake are all hanging out in the same place in Paris. It would be quite interesting to be a fly on the wall for these interactions.

😜 @vonmiller

Me & Drizzy laughed @ dat 🎀 #NickiInPARIS

