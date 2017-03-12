North Carolina, Kentucky & UCLA Are in the Hardest Bracket in NCAA History

The NCAA Tournament seeding committee never gets things right, and boy did they screw things up this year. Have you seen the South? It’s perhaps the toughest region in NCAA Tournament history when you factor in the Ken Pomeroy metrics:

#1 seed, North Carolina 3rd in Ken Pom

#2 seed Kentucky 4th in Ken Pom

#10 seed Wichita State 8th in Ken Pom

#3 seed UCLA 18th in Ken Pom

#6 seed Cincinnati 22nd in Ken Pom

#4 seed Butler 26th in Ken Pom

Three of the Top 8 teams in Ken Pom are in the same bracket! (And two of them could play in the 2nd round.) That’s obscene. Why would the committee do this?

My guess? Because they really want Gonzaga to make a run. Mark Few has been there for nearly two decades and never broken through to the Final 4. Look at the West. It’s a complete joke when compared to the South. The Ken Pom numbers:

#1 seed Gonzaga 1st in Ken Pom

#2 seed Arizona 20th in Ken Pom

#3 seed Florida State 19th in Ken Pom

#4 seed West Virginia 5th in Ken Pom

#5 seed Notre Dame 25th in Ken Pom

#6 seed St. Mary’s 14th in Ken Pom

According to Ken Pom, Gonzaga has the weakest #2 and #3 seeds in the tournament. And it has beaten the #6 seed three times, fairly easily this season.