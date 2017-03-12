Selection Sunday NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections: Syracuse Out, Rhode Island In

The field is almost set. There are a few scenarios where something might be altered slightly, including Princeton in the Ivy, and whether Arkansas pulls an upset of Kentucky. Michigan and Wisconsin can easily be swapped based on today’s result.

My 68, other than the two auto bids to be decided in the Ivy and the Sun Belt, is set. Rhode Island has done enough to get in, and Syracuse is out. The question remains whether Rhode Island will have to go to Dayton, or get the auto bid and bump someone else into that spot as they are leading VCU at the half (Michigan State?).

With those caveats in mind, here is my projected bracket for each region. The overall seed list is at the bottom.

The first four out: Syracuse, Illinois State, Georgia, California

Here is the full seed list: