NCAAF USA Today Sports

Shane Buechele's Cheerleader Girlfriend Is Vacationing Somewhere Warm

Shane Buechele's Cheerleader Girlfriend Is Vacationing Somewhere Warm

NCAAF

Shane Buechele's Cheerleader Girlfriend Is Vacationing Somewhere Warm

who wouldn't be this happy here😊

A post shared by Paige Loren (@paigelorenn) on

It’s cold, miserable, and winter-like in much of the country. Texas QB Shane Buechele’s girlfriend, Longhorns cheerleader Paige Loren, appears to be vacationing somewhere where that is not the case.

STUNT ain't ready for us #texasallgirl

A post shared by Paige Loren (@paigelorenn) on

Happy birthday to this one❤️ You are truly a blessing in my life shane shane! Thank you for being you

A post shared by Paige Loren (@paigelorenn) on

, , , Athlete Girlfriends, NCAAF

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NCAAF
Home