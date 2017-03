The Kansas Class 2A state semifinal game between St. John and Bishop Seabury was the game that didn’t want to end.

Until it did, on a desperate fling by St. John’s Cole Kinnamon as time expired in the sixth overtime.

How about that sixth OT win for St. John to play in the 2A championship? They won 52-51 over Lawrence-Bishop. pic.twitter.com/LbMDsIrKhO — Michael Stavola (@MichaelStavola1) March 11, 2017

St. John’s luck ran out in the championship game on Saturday, falling to Sacred Heart.