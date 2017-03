Kyle Busch and Joey Logano got in a bit of a scrap after today’s race in Las Vegas. The first video below comes via NASCAR journalist Jeff Gluck. Below that, Fox Sports adds some context to what precipitated the tussle:

Watch: Kyle Busch upset on pit road after last-lap contact with Joey Logano at @LVMotorSpeedway.#NASCARGoesWest https://t.co/eI8Nwm8Y1t — FOX SPORTS: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 12, 2017

After the scrap, Busch, who had a bloody forehead, said of Logano, “He’s gonna get it.”