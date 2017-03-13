Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler Seem Stuck With Each Other in Chicago For Another Season

The Boston Celtics beat the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, 100-80. When you consider the Bulls scored just 9 points in the first quarter, that’s not so bad! Chicago has lost 5 straight and 6 of 7 and are now #10 in the Eastern Conference, right behind the Miami Heat.

The Miami Heat? Didn’t one of the guys on the Bulls play there at one time? Yes. That would be Dwyane Wade who opted for the money in his hometown rather than the weather in his city. How’d he do last night? Wade shot 4-of-11 from the floor and scored 8 points. He was a -37 in 26 minutes. The Bulls other superstar, Jimmy Butler had 5 points on 2-of-11 shooting.

It’s safe to say Dwyane Wade made a huge mistake, but who knows if staying in Miami would have been equally bad. Miami’s overachieving youth movement would have been viewed as struggles if Wade were still on the roster. Maybe Dion Waiters’ never would have blossomed. As a society, could we forgive Dwayne Wade if he took away Dion Waiters, budding superstar?

As for Wade’s current position, Chicago has to be stuck with him, right? His contract has a player option for the second year. If he chased the money last summer, would he possibly walk away from $23.8 million next season? There’s no way he gets anywhere near that much money from another team as he turns 36 next season.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler has two more years before his player option. There were rumors he was being shopped before the trade deadline, but that could just be overzealous Celtics fans who believe every player is headed to Boston at some point. For now, it looks like this sub-.500 Bulls team will be running it back next season.