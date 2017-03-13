Former Baylor TE Previously Accused of Rape Arrested for Domestic Violence, Kicking Cop Car Window

Tre’Von Armstead, a former tight end at Baylor, was arrested in Las Vegas this morning and charged with domestic violence, damaging a police car, and resisting arrest. TMZ reports:

But Monday morning in Vegas, Armstead found himself in trouble again … when police officers say they watched the 6’6″, 280 pound tight end push a woman in front of The Cromwell Hotel. Law enforcement sources tell us officers confronted Armstead and tried to arrest him but he resisted. When they finally put him into the police car, we’re told he kicked out the back window.

Armstead was named in a rape investigation in 2013, but no charges were filed; he has denied wrongdoing. He was kicked off the Baylor football team in 2015 for a non-specific violation of team rules. Armstead and one of his teammates were the subject of an ESPN Outside the Lines story that alleged Baylor failed to investigate the sexual assault allegations for two years.

This past January, my our site’s Ryan Phillips wrote about a lawsuit filed a Baylor graduate against the school stemming from that alleged incident.