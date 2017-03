Norfolk High School wins the contest for this year's best student sign at State BB: pic.twitter.com/voQibcvvy6 — Wahoo Public Schools (@wahoopublic) March 12, 2017

Norfolk won the Nebraska Class A state championship over the weekend by taking down Papillion-La Vista. One extremely clever fan briefly won the sports-content corner of the internet by creating a bit of anti-referee propaganda.

We’re hard-pressed to think of a better sign. Especially one not reliant on crude humor. Expect many replications in the coming months. Hope the kid’s lined up some intellectual property rights.