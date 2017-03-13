LaVar Ball Claims He Could Have Beaten Michael Jordan One-on-One In His 'Heyday'

LaVar Ball is still talking. Yep, the father of Lonzo and the rest of the Ball boys is all about self-promotion and he just won’t shut up. Now he’s set his aim on Michael Jordan and is claiming he could have taken “His Airness” in one-on-one back in his “heyday.”

Ball said the following:

“Back in my heyday, I would kill Michael Jordan one-on-one. “I would just back (Jordan) in and lift him off the ground and call a foul every time he fouls me when I do a jump hook to the right or the left. He cannot stop me one-on-one. He better make every shot ’cause he can’t go around me. He’s not fast enough. And he can only make so many shots outside before I make every bucket under the rim.”

Right now Craig Ehlo is somewhere thinking, “Oh my God, why didn’t I think of that??? It sounds so simple!”

I’m sorry, but I could not be shaking my head any more emphatically right now. LaVar, just stop talking. Please, stop. No more.

Whether or not he knows it, the patriarch of the Ball family is putting a target squarely on the backs of his three sons. For example, NBA teams interested in drafting UCLA star and eldest son Lonzo, know they’ll have to deal with LaVar’s mouth as well. That’s a wildly unattractive prospect for any franchise.

How long will it be before LaVar is finding the closest microphone and calling for front office and coaching changes, or ripping Lonzo’s teammates for not playing well? It’s not a stretch to see him trying to control a franchise through his son. If you don’t think NBA teams are pondering stuff like that you’re sadly mistaken.

Lonzo Ball may be a generational talent, and his brothers look like really nice players as well. But their dad could have a seriously negative impact on their careers and he just can’t seem to shut his mouth and enjoy watching his sons play.