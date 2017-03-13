NCAAF USA Today Sports

Mark Hudspeth Beat His Strength Coach In a Bench Off

You can vacate his New Orleans Bowl triumphs, but you can’t take away his pectoral strength. Louisiana Lafayette coach Mark Hudspeth won a bench press contest against his strength coach by lifting 385 pounds. Impressive, but can he go crunch for crunch with Larry Fedora?

