Mark Hudspeth Beat His Strength Coach In a Bench Off
Ty Duffy | 42 minutes ago
You can
vacate his New Orleans Bowl triumphs, but you can’t take away his pectoral strength. Louisiana Lafayette coach Mark Hudspeth won a bench press contest against his strength coach by lifting 385 pounds. Impressive, but can he go crunch for crunch with Larry Fedora?
Ty Duffy
Ty is a Senior Writer for The Big Lead. He attended the University of Michigan. He likes his meals prodigious and his whiskey neat. He is based in Detroit.
