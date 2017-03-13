NCAA Tournament Team Nicknames Ranked

There are many scientific ways to determine winners when filling out an NCAA tournament bracket. You can look at records, strength of schedule, RPI, whatever criteria Jim Boeheim thinks should be used, pretty much anything. Or you can pick teams based on how awesome their mascots are.

Teams sharing the same name were immediately dropped to the bottom of the list. Schools that share their nicknames with professional teams were also punished.

68. (tied) Villanova Wildcats (1) Northwestern Wildcats (8) Arizona Wildcats (2) Kansas State Wildcats (11) Kentucky Wildcats (2)

63. (tied)Marquette Golden Eagles (10) Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14) North Carolina Central Eagles (16), Winthrop Eagles (13)

59. (tied) Princeton Tigers (12) Texas Southern Tigers (16)

57. (tied) VCU Rams (10) Rhode Island Rams (11)

55. (tied) Gonzaga Bulldogs (1) Butler Bulldogs (4)

53. (tied) USC Trojans (11) Troy Trojans (15)

51. (tied) UC Davis Aggies (16) ) New Mexico State Aggies (14)

49. (tied) Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (16) West Virginia Mountaineers (4)

47. (tied) South Carolina Gamecocks (7) Jacksonville State Gamecocks

45. (tied) Saint Mary’s Gaels (7) Iona Gaels (14)

43. North Dakota Fighting Hawks (15)

42. UNC Wilmington Seahawks (12)

41. Oklahoma State Cowboys (10)

40. Louisville Cardinals (2)

39. Kansas Jayhawks (1)

38. Creighton Bluejays (6)

37. East Tennessee State Buccaneers (13)

36. Baylor Bears (3)

35. Cincinnati Bearcats (6)