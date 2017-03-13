Rajon Rondo Took an Overt Shot at Fred Hoiberg

Rajon Rondo has had a rocky year in his first season as a Chicago Bull. He was exiled for a spell and fired shots at Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade on Instagram, but eventually returned to the lineup out of necessity. Nonetheless, the wheels have fallen off the bus for the team. They’ve dropped five in a row before a win tonight in Charlotte

Because the East is so putrid, the Bulls are still in the playoff race at 32-35 — they entered the evening in 10th place in the conference, but the 8th seeded Bucks are 32-33, the 7th seed Pistons 33-33, and the 6th seeded Pacers 34-32. But, any delusional idea that big changes were not needed have fallen by the wayside, but it still remains whether those changes at the top of the organization will even happen.

Anyways, back to Rondo. He made it pretty clear, via Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, that he has irreconcilable differences with coach Fred Hoiberg:

“My perspective on things [has changed], I would love to be part of a winning tradition or winning culture,” he said. “I thought I was going to get that here. The people up top are going in a different direction as far as experimenting. It [stinks] when you have the opportunity to make the playoffs and they want to go a different route. “I’m looking for a straightforward coach. That’s what I’m looking forward to the most, sitting down with a coach. I want to develop a relationship and see what his goals are.”

Hoiberg is a problem. Everybody from the owner to the front office to arguably everyone on the roster is. Gar Forman and John Paxson should probably be out, but there’s no indication that this is on the horizon.

Let’s see what happens next.