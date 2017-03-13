Supportive Father Dan Dakich Picks Michigan to Win National Title

Dan Dakich's national title pick: Michigan. 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/iNtycG1dZw — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) March 13, 2017

The Michigan Wolverines just ripped off four impressive victories in four days to win the Big Ten Tournament. The Wolverines’ remarkable run came after surviving a brush with death when their team plane slid off the runway due to severe wind. It’s a great feel-good story and a person could be forgiven for believing John Beilein’s crew is a team of destiny.

ESPN’s Dan Dakich certainly does. The analyst picked the No.7 seed to win it all during last night’s Bracketology show.

“Why not?” he asked. “They’re on a roll, they’re playing really well. And the real reason is my son’s on the team so there’s no way I’m picking against them. I picked them to go to the Final Four before the season. I did, and I’m staying with it.”

Andrew Dakich is a redshirt senior. He’s also literally a coach’s son and an extremely vocal and instructive voice from the bench.

While the elder Dakich’s pick is a longshot (Michigan is 60-1 to win it all), his commitment to the role of supporting father is quite noble. And if he proves to be correct, it will go down as one of the all-time prognostications.

A potential Michigan march to the Final Four would likely include matchups against Louisville, Oregon and Kansas. That’s if they get by Oklahoma State in the first game. Certainly not the easiest path.

On the other hand, there’s a lot of similarities between this Wolverines team and the 2013 version that got insanely hot and made it to the national final against Louisville. Derrick Walton has looked like Trey Burke 2.0 and D.J. Wilson is performing the role of an engaged Mitch McGary to perfection.

Crazier things have happened.

[@jimweber]