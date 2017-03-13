Trump Golf Course Vandalized with "NO MORE TIGERS. NO MORE WOODS."

Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes, California was vandalized by an anonymous group of environmentalists over the weekend. The group, who made a video of themselves carrying out the act, carved a clear – if you can read backwards letters – message in under an hour using gardening tools on the fifth green that says, “NO MORE TIGERS. NO MORE WOODS.”

According to the Washington Post the group of four people scaled a fence to get access to the course.

The group consisted of four people, who accessed the course by scaling a fence and “walking down a steep hill laced with cacti,” the group member told The Post. “Tearing up the golf course felt justified in many ways,” the member said. “Repurposing what was once a beautiful stretch of land into a playground for the privileged is an environmental crime in its own right.” “We hope this sends a message to Trump and his corrupt administration that their actions will be met with action,” the member added. Previously farmland, Trump National Golf Club opened in November 2000. On its website, the club touts its dedication to “protecting the environmentally sensitive habitat that plays host to several protected plant species and the endangered Coastal California Gnatcatcher (a small migratory bird).”

The play on words is cute, but I’m not sure how many actual tigers roam the U.S.