VIDEO: This Arnold Palmer Commercial Will Make You Appreciate "The King"

(Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)
Arnold Palmer passed away at the age of 87 in September of 2016 and left behind a legacy of kindness and generosity. The Arnold Palmer Invitational starts this week and in honor of Palmer, MasterCard, who has long been a sponsor of the event, put together a touching video that pays tribute to one of golf’s greatest.
