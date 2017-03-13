VIDEO: This Arnold Palmer Commercial Will Make You Appreciate "The King"

Golf USA Today Sports

Arnold Palmer passed away at the age of 87 in September of 2016 and left behind a legacy of kindness and generosity. The Arnold Palmer Invitational starts this week and in honor of Palmer, MasterCard, who has long been a sponsor of the event, put together a touching video that pays tribute to one of golf’s greatest.

