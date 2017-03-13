VIDEO: This Arnold Palmer Commercial Will Make You Appreciate "The King"

Arnold Palmer passed away at the age of 87 in September of 2016 and left behind a legacy of kindness and generosity. The Arnold Palmer Invitational starts this week and in honor of Palmer, MasterCard, who has long been a sponsor of the event, put together a touching video that pays tribute to one of golf’s greatest.

#ArnieWould

Another BIG reason to make 2017 a must-do year! See the new statue during tournament week. Thank you @Mastercard for making it possible. pic.twitter.com/SR9ZozVtV1 — Arnold Palmer Inv. (@APinv) March 3, 2017

Tribute to The King this week #ArniesArmy pic.twitter.com/OWKB09wcHL — Graham DeLaet (@GrahamDeLaet) March 13, 2017

Special to be @APinv this week. I didn't think there would be a day that I was on Mr. Palmer's side of the desk. pic.twitter.com/o0vRV1UiV4 — Billy Hurley III (@BillyHurley3) March 12, 2017

An honour to have this on my bag this week 🙌🏻🙌🏻 #LifeWellPlayed @APInv pic.twitter.com/JRFWVsYCWw — Danny Willett (@Danny_Willett) March 13, 2017

Love the AP umbrella on the bag this week! Thanks @SrixonGolf #ArnieWould pic.twitter.com/VALbSTkTv2 — Smylie Kaufman (@SmylieKaufman10) March 13, 2017

Excited to be able to have Arnold Palmer's logo on my @RalphLauren collar this week. @APinv pic.twitter.com/tPiW3ezE5o — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) March 13, 2017

Sick @StitchGolf alignment stick cover for this week. pic.twitter.com/fCtUEPf1oh — Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) March 13, 2017

