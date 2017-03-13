Roundup: NCAA Tournament Brackets, New Wonder Woman Movie Trailer & Smart NFL Teams Do Nothing in Free Agency

Emily Ratajkowski, famous … so North Korea is practicing for a nuclear war … man flips out in Oregon restaurant, arrested for hate speech … “Police say couple staged murder with ketchup, texted photos” … here’s some “interval exercising” news … the new King Kong movie premiere had quite a debut … “Deported immigrant trying to adjust to life alone in the foreign land of his birth” … so people who were in viral videos are now newsworthy months after the fact? … I’ve flagged a couple of meals I’ve got to have here in LA … New York media news that 17 people care about: “Ann Curry and Tamron Hall reunite at Polo Bar” … printable NCAA Tournament bracket … “Writer ‘horrified’ after Google uses his exposé to spread lies about caramelized onions” …

The best thing to do in NFL free agency? Do nothing. Like George and Jerry pitching NBC. Also, the Warriors are going to be fine, I explain. And Jeff Goodman talks brackets and the top of the NFL draft. [Fox Sports Radio Podcast; Full 3-Hour Show]

Grayson Allen: Good guy. No, really, read this. [Jacksonville.com]

Tre Mason didn’t play for the Rams last season, and they’ve finally released the former Auburn star. [Palm Beach Post]

“Rob Manfred is trying to speed up baseball in order to save it.” Loaded headline, but I don’t totally disagree. [Seattle Times]

Here’s a report that claims Scot McCloughan was fired by the Redskins because he wanted to trade Kirk Cousins. The read here: Bruce Allen/Daniel Snyder spin to try and keep Cousins because everyone knows he wants out. [Bleacher Report]

Enjoyed this read on the end of hockey enforcers. [Salt Lake Tribune]

“How Israel’s WBC team engineered the greatest Jewish miracle since the oil burned for eight days.” [Yahoo Sports]

This was some kind of knockout. Looks like the guy gets hit with a cement block.

Because we could get Kentucky vs Wichita State again, and the 2014 matchup was so fun. For such a high level game, I’m surprised nobody from this game has done much in the NBA yet.

The new Wonder Woman trailer is pretty slick. I’ll be seeing this.