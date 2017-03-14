Danny Amendola and Olivia Culpo Mentally Prepare For Patriots Contract Renegotiations in the Bahamas

Danny Amendola had a quiet season but caught 8 passes for 78 yards and a touchdown in the Super Bowl. Amendola is currently due to make $6 million next season, but he’s definitely not going to see all that money. He originally signed with the Patriots in 2013. He restructured his deal to take less money in 2015 and 2016 and will probably do it again if he wants to stay in New England. And you wonder how the Patriots do what they do.

Getting paid is probably the last thing on Amendola’s mind. He spent the first four years of his career with the Rams winning 1, 7, 2 and 7 games. That’s 17 total – the same number last year’s Patriots team won.

Amendola is also branching out into fashion modeling and model-dating. Former Miss Rhode Island and Miss Universe Olivia Culpo was front row to watch Amendola walk the runway during Fashion Week. Now the couple is the Bahamas, probably discussing how to stretch a dollar.

Together ❤ A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Mar 12, 2017 at 5:31pm PDT