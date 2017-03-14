Jim Harbaugh Talked Trash After Dominating Children In Family Vacation Basketball Game

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh was Peter King’s guest this week on the MMQB Podcast. He shared a story of spending some quality time with his brother Jim’s family last spring. The Michigan Man comes off as a magnificent psycho in his chosen anecdote (at the 3:15 mark).

John describes a Memorial Day weekend pickup game that included wives and small children. His brother apparently treated it like Game 7 of the NBA Finals, showing no regard for anything but the final score.

We’re playing, and you can picture the kind of game it is, right? Allison happens to hit a couple jumpers and we’re playing to seven, and we’re up maybe 5-1. Next thing you know, Jim starts going over the top of Allison for rebounds, he’s boxing her out 10 feet away from the basket. Next thing you know, it’s 5-5 and Jim has made all the shots for his team of course. I’m like, you know, maybe Addy would like to touch the ball? Maybe Katie or Jack could dribble a little bit now and then? It goes 6-6 and a long rebound comes out the side, he goes and gets it. I see Allison happens to be over there, so I see him going to the basket, he’s going to take Allison to the hole, you know, he’s about 6’3″, 235, so I’m going to go cut him off. I get him with my right arm bar across his chest and I’m trying to body check him into the pricker bushes behind the driveway, and he just powers his way to the basket, lays one over the top, a reverse layup off the board, and all he could talk about is how he won. He picks up Jack and says, ‘Doesn’t it feel great, Jack, to win? Doesn’t it feel great to win?’ An hour later we were crossing paths in the backyard to go get a soda or something, and he looks me right in the eye and he says, ‘Hey John, have you won anything yet?’”

Yep. That is a very believable story. Very on-brand for Jim. He’s certainly consistent, even if that consistency manifests itself in super weird ways.

Everyone in the family, though, should be concerned at how hard he’s going to try in fun time should Michigan’s drought against Ohio State continue. We could be looking at multiple flipped Monopoly boards and iron horseshoes thrown in rage.

Alarming precedents being set.