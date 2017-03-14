History Has Some Bad News for Kansas, Louisville, Baylor and Purdue

NCAAB USA Today Sports

I liked Kansas last month, and I love them now. I’ve got them going far in the first bracket I filled out. Yes, there is some concern over Bill Self’s history as a #1 seed, and that the Jayhawks are a bad free throw shooting team, but, the positives are far greater:

Top 5 individual talent in the tournament (Josh Jackson)
#1 backcourt in the country (Frank Mason, Devonte' Graham)

Now, the bad news, via CBS:

Since the field expanded to 64 in 1985, no team has ever won the NCAA title after losing its opening-round conference tournament game. This could be an ominous stat for No. 1 seed Kansas, which lost to TCU in the Jayhawks’ opening game of the Big 12 Tournament.

Other teams that went one-and-done in their conference tournament: Louisville, Baylor, Purdue, Florida and Butler. In the past nine years, 12 of the 24 top-four seeds that lost their first conference tournament game didn’t make the Sweet 16.

We can exclude Florida and Butler from doing too much damage. But Purdue has a 1st round pick in Caleb Swanigan, Baylor was ranked #1 in the country this season, and Louisville has a ferocious defensive team and a coach who knows how to get to the Final Four.

But Kansas?

